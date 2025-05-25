MMA Knockout

Jon Anik drops UFC lightweight contender's reaction to Ilia Topuria-Charles Oliveira

This former title challenger used one word to express his discontent with the UFC's matchmaking.

Zain Bando

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Dustin Poirier (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images / Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

In recent weeks, a metaphorical fire was put out by the UFC as the lightweight title was deemed vacant after Islam Makhachev opted to move up following Jack Della Maddalena's title-clinching win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this month.

Topuria vs. Oliveira Could Determine Gaethje's Next Fight

Ilia Topuria has his next fight locked i
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

To fix the issue, the UFC opted to book Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 June 28 to cap the promotion's annual International Fight Week extravaganza. This decision left another top contender and former lightweight title challenger, Justin Gaethje, in the dust.

According to Jon Anik, the UFC's play-by-play voice, Gaethje was "not thrilled" with what transpired as the promotion seeks other alternatives.

"He feels like certainly he was passed over in favor of Charles Oliveira for this opportunity against Ilia Topuria, and I think what Justin Gaethje and his manager Ali Abdelaziz are looking for is just some sort of guarantee that they will be next because it’s May 19 and the good news for this Topuria-Oliveira fight is that it’s f****** June 28, it’s less than six weeks away," Anik said alongside Kenny Florian during "The Anik & Florian Podcast."

Paddy Pimblett Could Be Next For "The Highlight"

Is Pimblett vs. Gaethje possible
Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Gaethje sidelined following a win in March against late-replacement Rafael Fiziev, Anik revealed a possible future opponent for Gaethje while UFC 317's madness plays out: Paddy Pimblett.

"Justin Gaethje, I know they would like him to fight Paddy Pimblett, but if you’re Justin Gaethje on the cusp of fighting for the one prize that has eluded you in this sport, what is your number, if you’re Justin Gaethje, to fight down in the rankings?" Anik asked.

It's a good question, especially considering Pimblett's last opponent, Michael Chandler, was on a slump himself.

"A guy like Paddy Pimblett, that win doesn’t do anything to get him closer to the ultimate goal and even if he beats Paddy Pimblett, unless he comes out super f****** healthy, it just serves as a further delay. Paddy has talked about his relative appetite for the Gaethje fight, I just am not sure that Justin’s going to be signing on the dotted line for that one.”

Gaethje has yet to reveal his next move, but given more rumblings are forthcoming about the UFC's fall schedule should put "The Highlight" in prime position to be a featured attraction on an upcoming pay-per-view.

Published
