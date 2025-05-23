Belal Muhammad eyes grudge match with former champ for UFC return
Belal Muhammad is already targeting a comeback fight after his loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.
Before losing his title, Muhammad explained that he's like to be UFC's 'Alex Pereira Jr.,' in that he'd stay active and stay reliable. Perhaps he's holding to this statement with his comeback plans.
'Remember The Name' eyes a grudge fight on his return...
UFC announces huge title eliminator fight
Belal Muhammad wants Kamaru Usman for his UFC return fight
Speaking on his 'Remember the Show' podcast, Muhammad detailed plans for his UFC return fight.
"I'm gonna be the guy that gets the belt again," Muhammad declared. "I'm one fight away from winning the belt. . . [I'm not gonna wait for a rematch] I wanna show you guys that I'm still the best in the world.
". . . When I'm looking at the landscape of the division. . . If Kamaru wins [against Joaquin Buckley], I feel like it'll be Kamaru. . . For me, the dream month would be October. But not all the way in Abu Dhabi."
Muhammad and Usman have had an intense rivalry since an alleged brawl occurred during Muhammad's appearance on Usman's 'Pound 4 Pound' podcast.
The episode was never aired, but Muhammad insists he rattled 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' and the grounds for an emotive buildup have been laid.
Before this fight can be considered, Usman must first get past Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta. While riding a three-fight skid, Usman has only lost twice at UFC welterweight, at a championship level. A win over big-name Usman could well put Muhammad back into title contention.
