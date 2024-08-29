Sean O’Malley Still Worried Merab Will Cancel UFC 306 Fight
Sean O’Malley still isn’t convinced that Merab Dvalishvili will make the walk to the cage for their title fight at UFC 306.
"We Need The Fight To Happen"
“Suga” is coming off the first successful defense of his bantamweight title after he bested Marlon “Chito” Vera in their rematch at UFC 299, which also saw O’Malley avenge his only pro loss from their previous meeting at UFC 252.
The 29-year-old’s next title defense at UFC 306 opposite Dvalishvili was recently thrown into jeopardy after “The Machine” suffered a cut in training, and on a recent episode of their TimboSugarShow O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch discussed the importance of that matchup taking place as scheduled.
“We need the fight to happen, that’s the big issue,” Welch said. “I know he’s gonna get fired up, there’s gonna be fans there getting under his skin. I don’t want him to get beat up or something before the fight and the fight not to happen. So we just gotta get to the fight, that’s the main goal.”
“Suga” was quick to question whether or not Dvalishvili might pull out of UFC 306 immediately after the Georgian posted his injury, and the UFC's bantamweight king followed Welch’s comments by encouraging fans not to do anything that might keep the fight from happening.
“That’s the thing. Don’t – no one [go out] with Merab,” O’Malley said. “He’s gotta get to the fight, let’s just get there. We can peck, peck, peck, – but yeah.”
O’Malley will have his hands full provided that Dvalishvili makes it to the cage for their matchup, as “The Machine” is currently on a 10-fight win streak dating back to 2018 and most recently bested former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.
The title fight between O’Malley and Dvalishvili headlines UFC 306 (also known as Riyadh Season Noche UFC) at Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14, and UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event when reigning Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso squares off with Valentina Shevchenko for the third time.
