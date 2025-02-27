Justin Gaethje claims 5 UFC stars rejected fight, Dustin Poirier says otherwise
Justin Gaethje says several fighters *understandably* turned him down at UFC 313.
The former BMF titleholder was set to go to war with Dan Hooker next week in Las Vegas until a hand injury pulled "Hangman" from the lightweight bout altogether. Gaethje wouldn't lock in his replacement opponent until yesterday, now scheduled to rematch contender Rafael Fiziev on short notice.
Gaethje On The Fights That Got Away From Him At UFC 313
Returning from a UFC 300 KO loss to Max Holloway last April, Gaethje says his former foe Holloway, along with others, refused to accept the call.
"Arman [Tsarukyan] and Charles [Oliveira] understandably said no," Gaethje wrote on 'X'. "Max and Dustin [Poirier] understandably said no. [Renato] Moicano got the call and said no."
"Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th."
What About #1 Contender Arman Tsarukyan?
#1 and #2 in the UFC lightweight division, Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira are right there in the title conversation, likely a win away. Tsarukyan lost out on his title opportunity at UFC 311, withdrawing from his fight with Islam Makhachev due to injury, leaving Renato Moicano to step up and lose.
"That’s a big weight cut on short notice," Gaethje said of why he thinks Tsarukyan declined the fight.
"I didn’t say no," Tsarukyan responded to Gaethje. "I accepted immediately and asked for a 160lbs catchweight 11 days out from weigh ins, UFC said that wasn’t an option."
Dustin Poirier Didn't Say No Either?
As for Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway, Gaethje has fought the both of them, 1-1 with "The Diamond" on KO's in their uncompleted series. Gaethje got his hand raised in the rematch at UFC 291, by way of headkick.
The soon-to-retire Poirier dismissed Gaethje's claims he was among the handful of fighters to reject him.
"I never got the call, I didn't say no," Poirier wrote on 'X'. "I'm the one who reached out to them when I read the news. Ask Hunter [Campbell], all respect to you and [Fiziev], looking forward to this one again."
UFC veteran Poirier sees himself retiring from MMA later this year in his home state of Louisiana, and if that's the case, we'll never get the long-awaited trilogy between Justin & Dustin, who bring it every time.
