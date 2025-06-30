Justin Gaethje gets support from major rival to fight for UFC title next
Justin Gaethje has had a brutal month in terms of his UFC title prospects.
'The Highlight' was in attendance at UFC 317, where Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight title. Gaethje had previously threatened retirement if he didn't get a UFC title shot in his next fight, and his hopes were dashed against the rocks at the Vegas PPV.
Presumably waiting for his moment to step into the cage, Gaethje stood along with No. 1-ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan while Topuria had his post-fight interview. However, little did they expect hot-headed No. 8-ranked fighter Paddy Pimblett to get the opportunity instead.
Dustin Poirier thinks Justin Gaethje should get a UFC title shot
Following UFC 317, CEO Dana White admitted the Pimblett face-off should have never happened, but offered Gaethje no respite. White called Gaethje's retirement claims 'wacky' and essentially called his bluff, remarking, "Listen, if you’re thinking about retiring, you know how I feel about that, you should probably retire."
Adding insult to injury, newly minted champion Topuria shut down the Gaethje fight completely, claiming he wanted 'new blood' in the title scene. It also doesn't help that Pimblett has a history with the champ, and Gaethje is 0-2 in title shots.
Even still, Gaethje has the backing of his longtime rival, Dustin Poirier.
"I think Paddy's getting closer, but I wouldn't think they would give him a shot right now," Poirier told MMA Junkie. ". . . But to me personally, I would pick Gaethje. ... I mean a guy who's done everything he's done with the company, and put on the shows, it's must-watch TV every time he's out there."
