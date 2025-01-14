Justin Gaethje Teases All-Violence Return Fight vs. Top Lightweight at UFC 313
Former interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje is actively preparing for a return to the UFC Octagon in March.
Gaethje Starts Training Camp For UFC 313
Well-established as arguably the most entertaining fighter in MMA history, Gaethje's lone fight in 2024 saw the 36-year-old come out on the wrong end of an incredible last-second knockout against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April.
Gaethje was poised to lose a decision to the former featherweight champion even before the pair threw down in the final seconds of a matchup that many media outlets named as the 2024 “Fight of the Year”, and the result also cost him the BMF title that he’d claimed by knocking out Dustin Poirier in their headlining rematch at UFC 291.
“The Highlight” understandably decided to take some time off after being stopped by Holloway, but in a recent video on his YouTube channel Gaethje revealed that he’s actively training for a return fight at UFC 313 on March 8.
“So there’s no official fight signed, but I told the UFC maybe two, three months ago that March was the date I was looking for. I know there’s a [card] March 8th in Las Vegas, so that’s the one I told them I wanted to be on. I think they’re figuring out fights right now. But I’m certainly mentally preparing, physically preparing to fight on that date…Coming off a knockout, I’m really excited to get back to training. When you take a loss like that, as competitive as we are, then it lights a fire under your a** and we’re getting back to work.”
"I Think It's Gonna Be Dan Hooker"
While Gaethje did note that nothing has been officially signed, the 36-year-old went on to say that he expects to see #6-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker standing across from him at UFC 313.
“We’re back to it, back in the swing of things and back getting ready for a specific day, a specific opponent. I think it’s gonna be Dan Hooker, but with the UFC things can always change. But that’s what I’m preparing for, mentally, physically, for that fight, March 8.”
Also considered by fans to be one of the most violent and consistently entertaining fighters on the UFC roster, Hooker has won three fights in a row and most recently snapped fellow top lightweight Mateuz Gamrot’s three-fight win streak when took a split decision in their Fight of the Night-winning matchup at UFC 305.
A Gaethje vs. Hooker showdown would immediately become one of the most highly-anticipated fights for fans on the UFC’s 2025 calendar, and aside from the guaranteed violence it would produce the bout also makes sense for the promotion’s current lightweight title picture.
UFC 313 is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8. The card still doesn't have a main event, but Gaethje vs. Hooker could join a number of already-confirmed bouts that includes a matchup between top strawweight contenders Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo.
UFC 313
• Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker*
• Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
• Ozzy Diaz vs. Djorden Santos
• Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
• Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
• Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
• Jhonata Diniz vs. Vitor Petrino
• Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto
*Via Gaethje, unconfirmed by the UFC
