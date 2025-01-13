MMA Fighter Sleeps Undefeated Opponent with Unbelievable “Scissor Choke” in Japan
Just when combat sports fans think they’ve seen it all, a wild new finish comes along to redefine what’s possible in an MMA bout.
Shinebaatar Bat-Erdene Secures Incredible "Scissor Choke"
Last weekend saw top promotions like ONE Championship and the UFC kick off their 2025 schedules with action-packed events, and while United States regional organizations Fury FC and the LFA also got rolling one card that likely flew under the radar for many fight fans was Japan’s Gladiator 029.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Statement after Ex-Champ was Removed from UFC 311 Flight
Taking place in Osaka, Japan, Gladiator 029 featured a staggering 17 MMA bouts across a variety of weight classes and also boasted featherweight, flyweight, and lightweight title bouts on the top portion of the card.
10 of the 17 fights ended in a finish and half of those stoppages came by way of submission, but none was more impressive than the incredible “scissor choke” that Shinebaatar Bat-Erdene used to send Kai Yoshida unconscious during their battle between undefeated bantamweights (clip courtesy of @Matysek88).
Yoshida found himself on his back with less than two minutes remaining in the opening round, but it briefly looked like the Japanese fighter had a chance to escape when he was able to roll to his knees and start to stand up.
Dana White Shares Fighter’s Gnarly Cut after “Incredible” UFC Fight Night Event
Bat-Erdene maintained control of the arm he’d already been attacking during the ensuing scramble, and the Mongolian used his legs to establish an unorthodox but incredibly tight squeeze on his opponent’s neck that quickly sent Yoshida unconscious.
The unbelievable submission gave Yoshida his first loss after starting his pro career at 6-0, while Bat-Erdene extended his own undefeated record to 4-0 since making his debut with a first-round finish against Zoljargal Ganbaatar in 2022.
More UFC & MMA News
•Fury FC 100 Live Results & Highlights – Shimon Smotritsky vs. Sam Kilmer
• Frustrated Fighter Slaps Coach after Losing at First UFC Fight Night of 2025
• Ex-Champ Leon Edwards Reportedly Set to Headline UFC London Against Surging Prospect
• New Bloomberg Report Features Staggering Figure for Upcoming UFC TV Deal
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.