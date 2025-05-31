UFC star Arman Tsarukyan submits Bellator champ in grappling match
Arman Tsarukyan has submitted an ex-Bellator champion in his second stint in professional submission grappling.
'Ahalkalakets' has been inactive since UFC 300 in April 2024. He was booked for a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev in January, but withdrew a day before the event was set to air.
As such, the Armenian contender has been left on the shelf. This wasn't helped by declining a rematch with Mateusz Gamrot and snubbing Paddy Pimblett, before changing his mind on 'The Baddy' later on, making it harder to curry favor with the UFC since wrecking UFC 311.
UFC dark horse contender pins Paddy Pimblett as 'easy fight'
Arman Tsarukyan submits Patricky Pitbull at ADXC 10
Tsarukyan engaged in a professional grappling match with former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull on May 31. This was Tsarukyan's second grappling contest since defeating Khabib's student Makkasharip Zaynukov on May 2.
The contest concluded in the fifth round, where Tsarukyan found a home for his rear-naked choke, forcing Pitbull to tap.
Brother of Patricio Pitbull, Patricky Pitbull has enjoyed less success in his MMA career despite holding a major promotional title. He holds an MMA record of 25-14, with notable wins over Benson Henderson and Josh Thomson, and devastating losses to Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler.
Hopefully, this is a way for Tsarukyan to stay active while the UFC finds a suitable opponent. Pimblett has dismissed the idea of fighting Tsarukyan, and his former rival-turned-champion Islam Makhachev has moved to the welterweight division.
