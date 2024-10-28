Kamaru Usman Says 'Made up' BMF Belt 'Not a Real UFC Title'
Kamaru Usman thinks he's partially responsible for bringing about the BMF title curse.
(Exclusive) Max Holloway Talks Absent BMF Belt vs. Ilia Topuria
The UFC's rarest title has seen three men hold the "Baddest Motherf*****" belt: Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway. All of the BMFs went on to lose by brutal knockout in their following fights, and fight fans call it a 'curse'.
The KO result wouldn't come right away for the first BMF Jorge Masvidal, losing to then-champ Usman by decision in UFC 251 before meeting his doom at UFC 261, where Masvidal was knocked out for the first time in 50 pro bouts.
"That's Why It Started," Usman On The Inception Of The BMF Title
Masvidal hasn't won a fight since capturing the inaugural BMF Championship from Nate Diaz in Nov. 2019 where the pair of veterans headlined UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden. As told by Usman, the BMF title might not have ever been created had it not been for Usman's first welterweight title defense being booked vs. Colby Covington for UFC 245 a month later in Las Vegas.
"Why are we talking about this like this is a real title? It's not," Usman said of the BMF championship on 'Pound 4 Pound' Podcast. "This was a hypothetical that was made up because of me. Let's not forget that myself and Covington were supposed to fight in MSG in New York. The fight didn't happen.
"They needed a fight to headline that card. They needed something with some steam. It's MSG. You can't just put any fight card at MSG. ... So at that point, what's the hottest ticket out there? Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal, the hottest thing smoking. Of course, you have Nate Diaz with his mystique that he always carries."
Diaz's mystique hit an all-time high since his series with Conor McGregor, calling for a "West Coast vs. East Coast" rivalry with Masvidal in 2019, a non-title fight with Dana White adding style points in the form of the inaugural BMF Championship.
"Dana jumps on, 'How do we promote this fight? Let's create this, alright, it's called the baddest motherf'er belt...' Come on. Are you serious? That's why it started..."
Questioning the legitimacy of the BMF title now, Usman wanted the belt on the line when he rematched BMF Champion Masvidal in 2021, to which Masvidal declined, saying he wasn't a "bad mother *****" just for beating him a year prior.
Curse Of The BMF?
Besides pay-per-view points and a new belt, the BMF title lineage is born of blood, from Diaz's cut at UFC 244 to Dustin Poirier's headkick KO loss at UFC 291. Masvidal, Gaethje, and Holloway suffered KO losses, too, with Holloway being the latest BMF to fall at UFC 308 last weekend.
"People not realizing what goes on after you put this BMF on someone. What happened to the first BMF after he was labeled the first BMF?" Usman referenced his KO of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. "What happened to the second BMF after he was labeled BMF? What happened to the third BMF after he was labeled BMF?"
UFC's Derrick Lewis Fights an Undefeated Ex-Kickboxer This Weekend
Read More UFC & MMA News
- (Exclusive) Adriano Moraes on ONE 169 & Demetrious Johnson Rivalry
- MMA Fighter Follows Spinning Back Fist with Wild Flying Knee KO
- Ex-UFC Champ Left Speechless by Ilia Topuria's KO of Max Holloway
- Max Holloway Releases Tear-Jerking Post Following UFC 308 Loss: 'New Destination'
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.