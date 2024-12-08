'You Got F*****' - Dana White Apologizes To Alexander Volkov Following UFC 310 Loss
UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov was rightfully confused upon learning he had lost a split decision against Ciryl Gane on Saturday night at UFC 310.
Volkov Loses Gane Rematch In Controversial Fashion
Two of the three judges, which included long-time judge Adalaide Byrd, scored the fight for Gane, to the disappointment of much of the MMA community.
Volkov had some choice words regarding the scorecards during his post-fight media scrum. He felt he had done enough to win the UFC 310 rematch, which snapped a four-fight unbeaten run.
“It was a bulls**t decision, for sure,” Volkov told reporters. “I don’t know what we’re going to do with the decision, I’m absolutely sure that I won the fight. I did much more than Gane in all the fight. I do not know who scored this fight with him, who are the judges, how they decide this... I don’t see any damage from him to me and I don’t understand why he won the fight.”
Volkov was notified of Byrd's scorecard and expressed concern for incorrect judging decisions in both boxing and MMA. While Gane won the majority of the striking exchanges, Volkov was arguably more effective on the ground and nearly finished Gane on a few occassions.
“It’s kind of the weak point in all of MMA sport, maybe in boxing, too, because sometimes we’re watching the boxing, too, and see some bullshit decision, but in MMA with just three rounds—You know, we did so many in the camp and gym to promote the fight, everything, I’m feeling this just after the woman who just - I don’t know if she’s working on her skills, on her own skills to judge the fights or she just sometimes comes to watch the fights because she likes it," Volkov said. "And give the victory wherever she likes, maybe she more like the body of Ciryl Gane. I don’t know why.”
Dana White Sides With Alexander Volkov In Controversial Decision
Volkov has UFC CEO Dana White's support, as he said afterwards that he scored the fight in Volkov's favor.
In a now-viral video, White was seen discussing the decision with Volkov immediately following the fight.
"You got f*****," White said. "You got f***** badly. That's horrible. I don't know what we [the UFC] will do, but we'll try to make it right."
Exactly what the UFC will do remains to be seen, but it's clear White and the team aren't happy with what transpired in Las Vegas.
