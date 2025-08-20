Khamzat Chimaev's next fight could be decided in UFC Vancouver main event
UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev may have his next opponent as soon as October 18. The promotion's fall schedule is continuing to take shape, and Tuesday's announcement from UFC CEO Dana White provided a bit more clarity regarding contenders attempting to claim their rightful title shot.
After a fourth-round submission win over Roman Dolidze, middleweight Anthony Hernandez is back with another headlining opportunity against the always formidable Reinier de Ridder. De Ridder has burst onto the scene since transitioning from ONE Championship, finishing three of his four UFC wins. His most recent win came against former champion Robert Whittaker last month by split decision in Abu Dhabi.
UFC CEO Dana White seemed relatively optimistic that a middleweight title challenger would be determined sooner than later, barring the outcomes of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho in Paris, France, Sept. 6, and, of course, Hernandez vs. de Ridder Oct. 18 in Vancouver, Canada. Both serve as the main events of their respective cards.
"We'll see how this whole thing plays out," White said on Instagram Live. "We're gonna end up with a middleweight challenger for Khamzat Chimaev's title that he just won [over Dricus du Plessis]. "So these fights have massive implications."
RDR Gets Huge Opportunity In Vancouver
De Ridder has recently been vocal about a fight with Chimaev in the days following his title win, as de Ridder took to social media to call out the new champion.
"Send the contract," de Ridder said in a recent interview with MMAFighting.
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan anticipates a fight between de Ridder and Chimaev at some point, too. Rogan discussed the possibility following UFC 319 this past Saturday in Chicago.
Rogan Raves About Hypothetical Chimaev-De Ridder Fight
"Reinier de Ridder, in particular, given his ability to grapple on the ground, and also his ability to land shots standing,” Rogan said alongside Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier. "Particularly that knee he lands. That is nasty… Toughness, experience, he throws those combinations with that long lead-in knee. He’s interesting.”
Chimaev ran his MMA record to 15-0 with his defeat of the now-former champion in du Plessis, who had run through a who's who list of the division's best for the better part of four years.
De Ridder, meanwhile, has not lost since March of last year, whereas Hernandez is on a five-year unbeaten streak with 12 of his 15 professional wins coming by stoppage.
No matter how it plays out, movement is coming to the middleweight division as next year draws closer.
