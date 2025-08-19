Former UFC champion books surprise comeback fight at 43 years old
The old belief that combat sports retirements don't last long couldn't be more true, as Uncrowned's Ariel Helwani revealed Monday that a former UFC champion is making a surprising comeback: ex-lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar.
Edgar, 43, isn't returning to MMA, however. He's trying a new, popular venture that transports combat sports into the days of yesteryear, as he trades the UFC for BKFC.
Frankie Edgar To Make BKFC Debut
"Edgar will make his BKFC debut on Oct. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark versus Jimmie Rivera, per sources, pending New Jersey State Athletic Control Board approval," Helwani tweeted.
Edgar vs. Rivera is a battle of two UFC vets during a stacked night of combat sports action. It competes directly with UFC 320, which features a championship doubleheader from Las Vegas the same night.
Edgar (24-11-1 MMA) ended his UFC career on a three-fight losing skid after winning just two fights across a four-year period. Between April 2010 and Aug. 2012, however, Edgar was considered the best lightweight the sport had seen, defeating the likes of B.J. Penn while completing an epic trilogy against Gray Maynard at UFC 136 with an unforgettable TKO stoppage win.
Edgar's final UFC win was a split decision against Pedro Munhoz in Aug. 2022, which snapped a slump that saw him go 1-3 in a four-fight stretch. This included a loss to former UFC and current "BMF" champion, Max Holloway.
Jimmie Rivera Attempts To Spoil BKFC Debut For Ex-UFC Champ
Meanwhile, Rivera (23-5 MMA) made his transition to BKFC after leaving the UFC in 2021. Since his 7-4 run in the Octagon, Rivera has gone 2-2-1 in BKFC. His last BKFC win came against Daniel Straus, earning a unanimous decision win last May.
Unlike Edgar, Rivera doesn't have an extensive array of finishes. Rivera's fights tend to go the distance. In fact, 21 of his 28 appearances have done so, accounting for 17 wins dating to 2013.
The fight has yet to be confirmed by BKFC officials at press time, but it should make for an entertaining scrap, as the card is headlined by multi-combat sport star Mike Perry opposite Jeremy Stephens in the night's main event.
The card is still in its early promotional stages, but it seems destined to be one of BKFC's biggest events to date as more ex-UFC and boxing stars become showcase attractions on various cards.
For now, it remains to be seen whether Edgar's comeback is a success. Nevertheleess, having the hometown edge won't hurt.
