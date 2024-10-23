Khamzat Chimaev Makes Shocking Sparring Claim Involving Sean Strickland
Khamzat Chimaev claims he was able to submit Sean Strickland several times while they were training.
Chimaev might very well be facing Strickland inside the Octagon one day. If he defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 this Saturday, he'll be closer than ever to a UFC title shot. Many are expecting UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis to have a rematch with Strickland in 2025.
If Chimaev's recent sparring claims are true, then he might just have an edge over Strickland.
POPULAR UFC FIGHTER HINTS AT FUTURE BARE-KNUCKLE BOXING CAREER
Khamzat Chimaev Claims He Submitted Sean Strickland in Sparring
Khamzat Chimaev recently spoke to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping ahead of UFC 308. During the interview, "Borz" recalled sparring with Sean Strickland.
"Yeah, we sparred, we trained with that guy," Chimaev said. "We've been good when we've been in the gym."
Chimaev went on to explain why Strickland isn't too fond of him.
"He didn't like when I said I tapped him out," Chimaev said.
When Bisping asked Chimaev if he really did submit Strickland, "Borz" wasn't shy in doubling down.
"Yeah, many times, bro," Chimaev claimed.
Bisping then asked Chimaev how he secured those submissions. The top middleweight contender gave a short answer, but he also has respect for Strickland.
"Chokes, different things, you know, but he's a good fighter," Chimaev said. "He's a tough guy, tough dude, man."
Keep it locked on the MMA Knockout on SI homepage for live coverage of UFC 308 this Saturday.
KHAMZAT CHIMAEV WOULD RETURN TO WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION UNDER ONE CONDITION
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.