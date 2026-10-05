Late UFC 333 Addition Rounds Out Stacked Fight Card Featuring Two Title Bouts
The upcoming UFC 333 card is now officially at capacity with a full slate of 14 scheduled fights.
Scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, UFC 333 is headlined by a featherweight title bout featuring undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev and Alexander Volkanovski, who is currently in his second reign as UFC featherweight champion.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the night’s co-main event, as Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili are set to settle their rivalry with a trilogy bout after Yan unseated Dvalishvili in their rematch at UFC 323.
Noah Gugnon Faces Kody Steele at UFC 333
First reported by Heavy.com, UFC 333 has received a late addition in the form of a lightweight matchup between Noah Gugnon and Kody Steele.
Currently riding a 6-fight win streak, Gugnon has secured all 10 of his professional MMA victories via finish since making his debut in 2021.
“Guns” initially started his career at 4-0 before suffering back-to-back losses, but a first-round submission in late 2024 kicked off his current unbeaten run that includes three first-round finishes with Ares FC in his native France.
The 25-year-old was called in to make his UFC debut against fellow newcomer Miloš Janičić last August at UFC Belgrade, where Gugnon picked up yet another first-round finish when he submitted Janičić a little over a minute into the fight.
Kody Steele Secured First UFC Victory in May
Gugnon will look to build on his current momentum at UFC 333 when he takes on Steele, who is 1-1 so far after joining the UFC as an unbeaten talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024.
After securing a UFC contract with a body shot finish of Chasen Blair on DWCS, Steele suffered a sizeable upset at the hands of Rongzhu when he made his promotional debut at UFC 312.
Following his first MMA loss, the American returned earlier this year at UFC Perth and finished Dom Mar Fan with a heel hook to pick up his first UFC victory.
Steele and Gugnon will each try to make the most of the additional spotlight they’ll get from competing on a major UFC event at UFC 333, which will be the UFC’s second numbered event of October after the month kicked off with UFC 332 in Salt Lake City, UT.
UFC 333 Fight Card
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev – For the UFC Featherweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3 – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship
Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov
Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita
Dominick Reyes vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston
Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev
Jacob Malkoun vs. Abubakar Vagaev
Colby Thickneese vs. Asaf Chopurov
Daniel Santos vs. Bolaji Oki
Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari
Noah Gugnon vs. Kody Steele
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.