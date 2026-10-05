Late UFC 333 Addition Rounds Out Stacked Fight Card Featuring Two Title Bouts

The upcoming UFC 333 card is now officially at capacity with a full slate of 14 scheduled fights.

Scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, UFC 333 is headlined by a featherweight title bout featuring undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev and Alexander Volkanovski, who is currently in his second reign as UFC featherweight champion.

UFC gold will also be on the line in the night’s co-main event, as Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili are set to settle their rivalry with a trilogy bout after Yan unseated Dvalishvili in their rematch at UFC 323.

Noah Gugnon Faces Kody Steele at UFC 333

First reported by Heavy.com, UFC 333 has received a late addition in the form of a lightweight matchup between Noah Gugnon and Kody Steele.

Currently riding a 6-fight win streak, Gugnon has secured all 10 of his professional MMA victories via finish since making his debut in 2021.

Noah Gugnon during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Guns” initially started his career at 4-0 before suffering back-to-back losses, but a first-round submission in late 2024 kicked off his current unbeaten run that includes three first-round finishes with Ares FC in his native France.

Milos Janicic (red gloves) fights Noah Gugnon (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old was called in to make his UFC debut against fellow newcomer Miloš Janičić last August at UFC Belgrade, where Gugnon picked up yet another first-round finish when he submitted Janičić a little over a minute into the fight.

Kody Steele Secured First UFC Victory in May

Gugnon will look to build on his current momentum at UFC 333 when he takes on Steele, who is 1-1 so far after joining the UFC as an unbeaten talent off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024.

After securing a UFC contract with a body shot finish of Chasen Blair on DWCS, Steele suffered a sizeable upset at the hands of Rongzhu when he made his promotional debut at UFC 312.

Following his first MMA loss, the American returned earlier this year at UFC Perth and finished Dom Mar Fan with a heel hook to pick up his first UFC victory.

Steele and Gugnon will each try to make the most of the additional spotlight they’ll get from competing on a major UFC event at UFC 333, which will be the UFC’s second numbered event of October after the month kicked off with UFC 332 in Salt Lake City, UT.

UFC 333 Fight Card

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev – For the UFC Featherweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili 3 – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov

Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita

Dominick Reyes vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Abus Magomedov vs. Cam Rowston

Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

Jacob Malkoun vs. Abubakar Vagaev

Colby Thickneese vs. Asaf Chopurov

Daniel Santos vs. Bolaji Oki

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicolle Caliari

Noah Gugnon vs. Kody Steele