Live UFC 316 results & highlights: Does O'Malley dethrone Merab?
UFC 316 puts two bantamweight titles on the line as champions Merab Dvalishvili and Julianna Pena defend their thrones against dangerous challengers.
Not only are the New Jersey crowd eating well with the main and co-main events, but they are also treated to the UFC debut of Patchy Mix, as well as exciting fights down to the early prelims.
MMA Knockout is here to provide you with live updates, results, and highlights as UFC 316 progresses, beginning at 11 pm ET.
UFC 316 results & highlights
MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski
MarQuel Mederos defeats Mark Choinski by unanimous decision
Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Quillan Salkilld defeats Yanal Ashmouz by unanimous decision
Joo Sang Yoo vs. Jeka Saragih
Joo Sang Yoo defeats Jeka Saragih by knockout (left hook, round one)
Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Cong Wang
Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer
Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley
