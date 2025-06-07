MMA Knockout

Live UFC 316 results & highlights: Does O'Malley dethrone Merab?

Mathew Riddle

Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

UFC 316 puts two bantamweight titles on the line as champions Merab Dvalishvili and Julianna Pena defend their thrones against dangerous challengers.

Not only are the New Jersey crowd eating well with the main and co-main events, but they are also treated to the UFC debut of Patchy Mix, as well as exciting fights down to the early prelims.

MMA Knockout is here to provide you with live updates, results, and highlights as UFC 316 progresses, beginning at 11 pm ET.

UFC 316 promotional material, landscape
UFC/ESPN Press Row

UFC 316 results & highlights

MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski

MarQuel Mederos defeats Mark Choinski by unanimous decision

Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Quillan Salkilld defeats Yanal Ashmouz by unanimous decision

Joo Sang Yoo vs. Jeka Saragih

Joo Sang Yoo defeats Jeka Saragih by knockout (left hook, round one)

Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Cong Wang

Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van

Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published |Modified
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News