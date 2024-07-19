Shocking Plan for Marquee WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match with Monday Night Raw Stars
One plan for a marquee WWE SummerSlam 2024 match has been reported.
WWE is gearing up for its next major PLE set to take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3rd. The company has been stacking its summer special with some big matches such as Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER, and Bayley vs. Nia Jax.
All of the matches mentioned above have championship gold at stake, but one grudge match that has not been made official at this time is CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre.
There is a new report on what is being discussed for that unannounced matchup between the Monday Night Raw rivals.
Huge Plan Reported for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2024
WrestleVotes reports that Seth Rollins is being planned as the special guest referee for CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2024. It was also noted in the report that WWE expects Punk to be medically cleared in time for the match.
Popular wrestling podcaster and House of Glory's own, Solomonster, was actually the first to bring word of Rollins possibly being penciled in as the special guest referee earlier this month.
Some might be disappointed by the news given this would likely mean Rollins wouldn't have his own match at the biggest summer wrestling event of the year. Others will be intrigued by the story direction given that Rollins has beef with both Punk and McIntyre.
