WWE Raw Preview: Bash in Berlin 2024 Draws Near, CM Punk Warns Drew McIntyre
As we draw closer to WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, expect tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw to heat up.
The show emanates from the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. CM Punk will be in attendance to deliver a message to Drew McIntyre. On last week's episode of WWE Raw, Punk whipped McIntyre with his own belt.
What will the "Second City Saint" have to say to the "Scottish Warrior" tonight?
WWE Raw Preview: Championship Gold on The Line
Last week, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, tried pulling a fast one by attacking both Damage CTRL and Pure Fusion Collective during their number one contender match. Tonight, The Unholy Union will have to put their gold at stake against both teams.
Also, Sheamus will be looking for some revenge against his former Brawling Brutes stablemate, Pete Dunne. On the August 12th episode of Monday Night Raw, Dunne injured Sheamus' hand with a shillelagh. Can "The Celtic Warrior" teach "The Bruiserweight" a lesson?
Plus, can Xavier Woods get along with Odyssey Jones? Kofi Kingston has brought Jones along as an equalizer to deal with The Final Testament, but Woods doesn't appear to be gung-ho over the idea. It'll be The New Day and Jones teaming up to face Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain tonight.
