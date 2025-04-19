UFC Champion Magomed Ankalaev sends chilling threat to Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev has sent a message toward Alex Pereira regarding a potential rematch between the pair later this year.
Ankalaev took care of business against Pereira in March in the main event of UFC 313 to win the light heavyweight title by decision. All signs appear to be pointing to that fight being a possibility again, as Ankalaev returned to Instagram to stir the pot toward the Brazilian.
There is no official date set for the rematch, but it could presumably take place this summer, as the promotion has not yet fully revealed the remainder of its schedule.
Magomed Ankalaev Calls Out Alex Pereira
“Alex, I am ready to give you a rematch, if you really want it,” Ankalaev wrote. “Just be prepared for a storm in the next fight, [the] storm that you never faced in this sport.”
Pereira has yet to respond to the champion in any fashion. Quite frankly, he doesn’t need to, given his star power, while also recognizing he held the belt for a considerable period during a time in which light heavyweight appeared stagnant.
Now that is no longer the case.
Chael Sonnen recently said Pereira is in a lose-lose situation if he fights Ankalaev once more in an interview with Submission Radio.
“That first fight was 4-1,” Sonnen said. "It was four rounds to one. It really was not overly competitive. There were some really well things done by Pereira, such as stopping the takedowns. We didn't know that he had this ability. It was a pretty slow pace and there wasn't a lot done.
Only time will tell how the rematch goes down, but it appears inevitable given that the build-up has already begun.
