Max Holloway Reacts to ‘Wild’ New Ranking Ahead of UFC 308
After 12 years in the UFC, Max Holloway can now say he's a Top 5 contender across two weight divisions. But, as you might recall, the rankings weren't always that way...
The last we saw of the former featherweight champion was at UFC 300 earlier this year where Holloway turned in a knockout for the ages against Justin Gaethje, sending him face first into the canvas with a punch right before the final bell rang.
With the #2 contender down and out and the #1 contender Charles Oliveira overtaken by Arman Tsarukyan the fight before, you'd think Holloway would take his place somewhere in the Top 3 of the division, right? Well, that wasn't the case, with Holloway debuting in the lightweight rankings at #9 back in April and Gaethje dropping one spot, still higher than the BMF who beat him.
Max Holloway Explains Risking It All Against Justin Gaethje
Holloway On New UFC Ranking: "If You're Not First, You're Last..."
Following months of criticism from UFC CEO Dana White regarding how the current rankings system should be replaced, the rankings panel has moved Holloway up a few spots.
The latest rankings update now sees Holloway at #5 ahead of his return against featherweight champion Ilia Topuria this weekend.
"The rankings is wild," Holloway said of the lightweight rankings change at UFC 308 media day. "It doesn't matter unless you get the belt. So, it's cool moving up, this and that, being in the pound-for-pound and everything, but if you're not first, you're last, I guess."
What's Next For Holloway With A Title Win?
1-1 at lightweight, having lost to Dustin Poirier years prior and outlasting Justin Gaethje months ago, another fight at 155lbs isn't out of the question for Holloway, win, lose or draw against Topuria.
At the end of the day, he's still the BMF Champion with a belt to defend - if he so desires, that is.
"Not at all, man," Holloway said, when asked if it'd be difficult to decide which title to defend first, the BMF title or the featherweight title "UFC can tell me what they want to do, and we can do it. There's a lot of fun fights here at '45 now. Division is, like, kind of coming up. I know they bring somebody else up here with Diego [Lopes as the back-up fighter]. That's a cool couple of guys coming up."
"'55 is always fun to throw my name in the mix, but first things first is Ilia. I got my hands full with him, and you can ask me that question after Saturday night."
Alexander Volkanovski Names ‘No Brainer’ BMF Fight for Max Holloway
