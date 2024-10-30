Mayssa Bastos vs. Danielle Kelly 2 Set for ONE Fight Night 26
ONE Championship has officially booked another huge title fight that will serve as the co-main event for ONE Fight Night 26 on December 6.
Bastos vs. Kelly Rematch Set For ONE Fight Night 26
Combat sports fans are already primed for a highly-anticipated ONE 169 card next Friday (November 8) when ONE's three-division champion Anatoly Malykhin defends his heavyweight title against Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane in an incredible main event in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE 169 was also supposed to include the return of current ONE two-division champion Christian Lee against undefeated challenger Alibeg Rasulov, but earlier this week the promotion announced that fight will now feature as the main event for ONE Fight Night 26 in Singapore on December 6.
With the night’s headliner already in place, ONE Championship has confirmed to MMA Knockout that the co-main event for ONE Fight Night 26 will see Danielle Kelly attempt to reclaim the ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling title from Mayssa Bastos in a huge rematch.
A member of the ONE Championship roster since 2022, Kelly’s promotional debut against longtime ONE veteran Mei Yamaguchi ended in a draw before she scored three-straight wins capped off by a unanimous decision against Jessa Khan to claim ONE’s inaugural Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling title at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.
Kelly was booked to defend her belt against Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24 in August following the latter grappler’s successful promotional debut against Kanae Yamada, and the Brazilian earned a unanimous decision in that matchup to claim ONE Championship gold.
The highly-anticipated rematch between Kelly and Bastos is another huge addition to ONE Fight Night 26 after Lee vs. Rasulov was slotted in as the main event, and fans can look forward to more fights being announced in the coming weeks as December 6 draws closer.
