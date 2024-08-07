WWE Possibly Snagging Two Massive AEW Dynamite Names in Free Agency
WWE might be closing in on two highly sought after AEW Dynamite stars.
Free agency has been a hot time in the wrestling world these days. The business is red hot right now thanks to WWE's success and a slew of high-level talent from around the world. One can't discredit AEW's place in wrestling, serving as the number two American wrestling promotion from a business standpoint.
Big international names such as Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia are gearing up for their run with WWE, while the likes of Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada have inked deals with AEW.
As for this round of free agency, it looks like WWE might be able to snag two top performers from AEW.
The Lucha Bros Possibly Leaving AEW for WWE
Fightful reports that AEW doesn't believe Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo want to re-sign with the company. The report notes that Penta's deal will expire first, followed by Fenix's in September.
Also mentioned in the report is that The Lucha Bros would like a package deal from WWE and they do not want to debut on the NXT brand. This would make sense given the fact that Penta will turn 40 years old in February 2025.
It's said that WWE has made an offer to The Lucha Bros comparable to AEW's offer.
