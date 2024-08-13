WWE Talent Turns Heel on Monday Night Raw, Attacks Former Friend During Match
A WWE talent performing on the Monday Night Raw brand has officially turned heel.
After Chad Gable lost his American Alpha pupils, he decided to align with The Creed Brothers to form "American Made." Since then, Julius and Brutus Creed have gone after Otis and Tozawa.
Many wondered what this would mean for Ivy Nile, who had been with The Creed Brothers when they were a babyface tag team. Well, wonder no more, as Ivy has turned over to the dark side.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: RHEA RIPLEY OPENS THE SHOW, CHAMPIONSHIP AT STAKE
Ivy Nile Turns Heel, Officially Joins American Made on WWE Raw
The Creed Brothers took on Otis and Tozawa in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match. Maxxine Dupri was in the corner of the Alpha Academy.
Otis and Tozawa had success before the commercial break, with Otis lifting up Tozawa and sending him flying into The Creed Brothers.
Things took a turn at the conclusion of the match, as Ivy Nile attacked Maxxine, sending her face-first on the announce table before locking in a Dragon Sleeper.
This distracted Otis and allowed American Made to pick up the win.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN LEGEND MAY HAVE SIGNED NEW LONG-TERM DEAL (REPORT)
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.