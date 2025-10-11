UFC Rio crowd goes wild as heavyweight fighter scores violent faceplant KO
Vitor Petrino collected his second finish out of as many heavyweight outings when he met Thomas Petersen at UFC Rio.
Taking place at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, UFC Rio kicked off with an all-Brazilian catchweight fight between Luan Lacerda and Saimon Oliviera and boasts Brazilian fighters in every single one of the card’s fights.
Competing on the night’s prelims, Petrino nearly finished Petersen in the first round before he landed a vicious uppercut and left hook that slept “Train” during the opening seconds of the fight's final round.
Vitor Petrino Brutally Knocks Out Thomas Petersen At UFC Rio
The heavyweight tilt between Petrino and Petersen followed the UFC debut of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Bia Mesquita, who improved her professional MMA record to 6-0 when she submitted Irina Alekseeva with a rear naked choke in the second round.
READ MORE: UFC Fight Night Rio: Oliveira vs. Gamrot free live stream results & highlights
Petrino’s power was on full display in the opening round, as he rocked his opponent and looked like he might be close to finishing the fight before Petersen was able to use his grappling to settle things down and make it to the second frame.
“Icão” did appear to slow down during a second round that saw Peterson start to find some success, but things took a stunning turn when Petrino scored a highlight-reel knockout just 26 seconds into the final round of the heavyweight bout.
“Icão” Calls Out Ranked Heavyweight Marcin Tybura
Petrino’s victory was the fourth finish out of the first five bouts at UFC Rio, as Julia Polastri stopped Karolina Kowalkieciz and Luan Lacerda submitted Saimon Oliveira in the card’s first two fights before Mesquita’s debut submission against Alekseeva.
READ MORE: Alex Pereira provides grim injury update, eyes UFC White House superfight for return
After joining the UFC as an undefeated light heavyweight off of Dana White's Contender Series in 2022, Petrino scored four-straight victories before being stopped by Anthony Smith and Dustin Jacoby in back-to-back fights last year.
The Brazilian elected to move up to the heavyweight division and made an immediate statement when he submitted Austen Lane at a UFC Fight Night even in July. Following his second heavyweight victory over Petersen, Petrino called for a matchup with divisional mainstay Marcin Tybura, who is currently the promotion’s #10-ranked heavyweight contender.
More MMA Knockout News
• Debuting MMA fighter flatlines undefeated opponent with unbelievable upkick KO
• Undefeated MMA fighter delivers 15-second KO in front of UFC's Dana White
• Magomed Ankalaev reveals brutal injury suffered before UFC 320 loss to Alex Pereira
• UFC champion praises "living legend" Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 320 title defense
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.