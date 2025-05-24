Merab Dvalishvili suffers injury weeks out from UFC 316 rematch with Sean O’Malley
UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Devalishvili revealed that he’s sustained a nasty injury during camp for his upcoming title defense against Sean O’Malley.
“The Machine” joined the UFC in 2017 and dropped his first two fights with the promotion, but since then Dvalishvili has put together an incredible 12-fight win streak that saw him claim the UFC bantamweight belt from O’Malley at UFC 306 last year.
The 34-year-old successfully defended his title against undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov in January, and now he’s set to square off with O’Malley again in the main event of UFC 316 on June 7.
READ MORE: Belal Muhammad eyes grudge match with former champ for UFC return
Dvalishvili Suffers Injury During Training
Now just two weeks out from UFC 316, Dvalishvili revealed on a recent Instagram story that he apparently broke his toe during a training session.
The Georgian handled the injury with the same type of humor that fans have come to expect by claiming that he was going to “cut it off”, but this time last year Conor McGregor famously withdrew from his return fight against Michael Chandler when he broke one of his toes.
READ MORE: UFC announces huge title eliminator fight
UFC 316 Main Event Not In Jeopardy Yet
There doesn’t seem to be any serious concern at the moment that Dvalishvili may withdrew from UFC 316, and “The Machine” will have to be at his best on June 7 given that O’Malley has recently spent time training with the likes of Demetrious Johnson and Israel Adesanya.
“Suga” hasn’t competed since he lost his belt via lopsided decision last September. Before coming up short against Dvalishvili, the 30-year-old was unbeaten dating back to his 2020 meeting with Marlon “Chito” Vera, which is a loss that he avenged when he bested Vera at UFC 299 for his first and only title defense.
READ MORE: Francis Ngannou quotes Mike Tyson in first message since bike accident
UFC 316 does also feature a co-main event title fight between Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison, and if Dvalishvili’s injury were to force him out of the event it’s possible O’Malley could be rebooked against main card fighters Mario Bautista or Patchy Mix.
More MMA Knockout News
- Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones delay is testing him more than injury
- 20-year-old Road to UFC phenom brutalizes undefeated fighter with 37-second KO
- Sean O’Malley brings in UFC GOAT to prepare for Merab Dvalishvili
- Robert Whittaker gives honest take on Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, ONE Championship, and MMA.