UFC 306 Results & Highlights – Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili

One of the biggest UFC cards of the year has finally arrived.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC heads to Sphere in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (September 14) for a massive UFC 306 (Noche UFC) event featuring two highly-anticipated title fights.

Two UFC Title Fights at Sphere

The main event will see Sean O’Malley attempt to defend his bantamweight title for the second time when he meets #1-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC 306 Fight Card Preview – Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili

“The Machine” is on a 10-fight winning streak dating back to 2018, and on Saturday fans will finally get to see if Dvalishvili is able to assert his high-pressure style without being floored by O’Malley’s strikes in the process.

The night’s co-main event is a trilogy bout for the women’s flyweight title between reigning champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.

Grasso stunned “Bullet” with a fourth-round submission in their first meeting before the pair fought to a draw in their rematch, and now both women will look to close the book on their rivalry when they meet for a third time at Sphere.

The night's main card also includes a rebooked matchup between top featherweights Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes after Daniel Zellbuber and Esteban Ribovics meet in a lightweight bout.

UFC 306 Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Full Odds & Best Bets

Flyweights Ronaldo Rodriguez and Ode Osbourne will kick off the main card, and the prelims are highlighted by a huge women’s bantamweight tilt between Irene Aldana and Norma Dumont as well as Raul Rosas Jr. looking for a third-straight win when he meets Aoriqileng.

The prelims are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (September 14), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
• Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
• Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics
• Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne

Preliminary Card (ESPN NEWS/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
• Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
• Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
• Edgar Chairez vs. Joshua Van

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET)

• Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng

Published
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

