UFC 306 Results & Highlights – Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
The UFC heads to Sphere in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (September 14) for a massive UFC 306 (Noche UFC) event featuring two highly-anticipated title fights.
Two UFC Title Fights at Sphere
The main event will see Sean O’Malley attempt to defend his bantamweight title for the second time when he meets #1-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili.
UFC 306 Fight Card Preview – Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
“The Machine” is on a 10-fight winning streak dating back to 2018, and on Saturday fans will finally get to see if Dvalishvili is able to assert his high-pressure style without being floored by O’Malley’s strikes in the process.
The night’s co-main event is a trilogy bout for the women’s flyweight title between reigning champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.
Grasso stunned “Bullet” with a fourth-round submission in their first meeting before the pair fought to a draw in their rematch, and now both women will look to close the book on their rivalry when they meet for a third time at Sphere.
The night's main card also includes a rebooked matchup between top featherweights Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes after Daniel Zellbuber and Esteban Ribovics meet in a lightweight bout.
UFC 306 Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Full Odds & Best Bets
Flyweights Ronaldo Rodriguez and Ode Osbourne will kick off the main card, and the prelims are highlighted by a huge women’s bantamweight tilt between Irene Aldana and Norma Dumont as well as Raul Rosas Jr. looking for a third-straight win when he meets Aoriqileng.
The prelims are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday (September 14), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
• Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
• Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics
• Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne
Preliminary Card (ESPN NEWS/ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
• Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
• Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
• Edgar Chairez vs. Joshua Van
Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 7:30 p.m. ET)
• Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng
