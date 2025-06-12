MMA Knockout

Michael Bisping gives honest pick for Topuria vs. Oliveira at UFC 317

With UFC 317 just around the corner, one of, if not the most anticipated fight of the year comes with it.

The vacant lightweight title is up for grabs as former champion Charles Oliveira welcomes Ilia Topuria back to the 155 division. Topuria has fought at UFC lightweight once before, knocking out Jai Herbert in 2022 before going on to claim featherweight gold.

Topuria-Oliveira is a fan-favorite for all the right reasons: Two prolific finishers, former champions, who each have hordes of loyal fans. However, UFC commentator Michael Bisping isn't letting fan bias get in the way of his prediction.

Michael Bisping picks Ilia Topuria to beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping provided his reasoning for picking Topuria to take the belt at UFC 317.

"I am leaning towards Ilia Topuria," Bisping remarked. "I think the power in the hands is significant. Of course, he has the wrestling to probably be able to stop the takedowns, but more importantly, he's coming up to 155.

"I say this all the time, everybody should move up a weight class and stop cutting so much weight. . . . [Topuria] looks big, he looks bulked up, he's going to be able to hit harder, he's going to be able to take a better shot, the cardio's gonna be better. . . . He will be a much more improved athlete."

Topuria and Charles top the stacked UFC 317 lineup (subject to change):

  • Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira; vacant light title
  • (c) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France; fly title
  • Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov; middle
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa; heavy
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano; light
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez; fly
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues; middle
  • Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev; light
  • Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado; feather
  • Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van; fly

