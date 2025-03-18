Alexander Volkanovski talks Ilia Topuria's chances against Islam Makhachev
If anybody can beat Islam Makhachev, it's Ilia Topuria— that's according to Alexander Volkanovski, who has fought both UFC Champions.
Growing Interest In Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev
Spain's Ilia Topuria has already conquered the UFC featherweight division with knockouts of Volkanovski and Max Holloway, now setting his sights on an even bigger legacy at lightweight, having relinquished his featherweight title last month.
Makhachev is the reigning and defending lightweight champion, whose title reign's consisted of former featherweights and then-champion Volkanovski on two occasions.
Volkanovski nearly dethroned Makhachev in their five-round title fight at UFC 284, giving the champion his toughest fight to date. Makhachev later made up for it with a first-round knockout of Volkanovski in their rematch at UFC 294. Volkanovski stepped up as a replacement for Charles Oliveira on 11 days' notice.
Four months later, Volkanovski ran into Topuria with the heavy-handed contender putting his lights out in two rounds at UFC 298.
While not official, Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev has garnered a lot of interest from fans and media alike. A battle between current champion and undefeated (former) champion.
Alexander Volkanovski's Thoughts On Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Sharing the Octagon with the two of them, Volkanovski commented on the potential super-fight between Topuria and Makhachev.
"Islam is gonna be a hard man to beat," Volkanovski said on the Believe You Me Podcast. "For anyone, I think the only chance of him losing is someone knocking him out. Someone landing something...
"I think everyone has a puncher's chance. I think that's only where I see him really losing, someone catching him. And if anyone could do it, it is Ilia," Volkanovski added.
"He's Dangerous," Volkanovski Warns Makhachev Of Topuria
16-0 Topuria has finished all but two of his fights and has six knockouts on his record.
"El Matador's" fought at 145lbs for most of his career, his one fight in the UFC lightweight division a polarizing comeback KO over a much taller Jai Herbert in 2022.
Topuria is the only man to knock out Max Holloway, the fighting Hawaiian known for his incredible chin.
"Ilia's obviously got some dangerous hands," Volkanovski said of his former foe. "He is gonna be looking for [the knockout]. He is composed and even if things aren't going his way, he's gonna keep looking for it. Keep trying to find it until he does or until he loses.
"He's dangerous," Volkanovski added.
But, so is Islam Makhachev...
Volkanovski On Topuria's Chances Against Makhachev
A protege of the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov's, Makhachev is 27-1 as a pro with his last loss coming 10 years ago: a first-round KO loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192.
"Maybe if the gas tank goes, we will see when he starts the later rounds with someone like Islam. But early on, the first three rounds, he's gonna be dangerous," Volkanovski continued of Topuria.
"You don't wanna be getting caught by any of those punches. So if anyone could catch him, I think Ilia's right up there for a chance."
