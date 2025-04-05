UFC double-champ brings down hit-and-run suspect with one-arm
What an interesting week for MMA fans.
First, an ex-UFC fighter is involved in an alleged assassination plot in Sydney, Australia. Now, former UFC double-champion Henry Cejudo played the part of a vigilante on Friday night.
Cejudo reportedly used his skills as a championship prize fighter to detain a suspect who plowed into his neighbor's house.
Henry Cejudo says he 'slapped' around hit-and-run driver
In a statement shared with MMA Junkie, Cejudo told all on his incident last night.
Cejudo alleged a vehicle was driven at 80-100 mph (128-160 kmph) into one of his neighbor's homes. According to Cejudo, a suspect attempted to leave the scene, and their passengers tried to follow. Cejudo and the homeowner made an effort to keep them at the scene, where it escalated.
"All these kids are lucky to be alive," Cejudo remarked. "... Once they got out I told them, 'Hey, you guys aren't going nowhere.' The owner of this house tried to stop them and said you need to be held accountable.
"He ends up [hitting] my neighbor and that's when I had to step in. ... Ended up lifting him, dropping him slapped him around a little bit - and pretty much controlled him with one arm (Cejudo laughs). So he wasn't that tough."
Cejudo, a former UFC double-champion, is still in his recovery period after suffering a defeat to Song Yadong at UFC Seattle earlier this year. 'Triple-C' is mulling retirement after Yadong's eye poke, which had him seeing double.
