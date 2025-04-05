Movsar Evloev baffles UFC fans with next fight news
Top featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has confused fans with news of his next fight.
Undefeated in MMA, Evloev is the consensus No. 1-contender to the featherweight title, which will be claimed by the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 314.
Both Lopes and Volkanovski have remarked that they'd like to fight Evloev as their first defense, but a recent message from Evloev suggests the UFC has other plans.
Movsar Evloev could be headed to the UFC APEX against a mystery opponent
Movsar cleared the air on his inactivity in a Tweet on April 5, revealing that he had been waiting for a fight with Brian Ortega, but got offered something new for May 17.
"Today I got offered a fight in the UFC against someone new for May 17th," Evloev remarked. "I have been waiting for three months for Ortega but I'm not sure what's going on with him, but I'm ready to fight May 17 against anyone."
The UFC has an APEX event scheduled for May 17, with one notable fight announced being Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato. This is shocking since Evloev is the No. 4-ranked featherweight fighter, soon to be the third with Ilia Topuria vacating the belt.
Evloev has had to walk the gauntlet to earn his ranking. He's notorious for not finishing fights and hasn't won by anything other than decision in his nine UFC fights.
Perhaps an APEX main event is Evloev's last chance to 'move the needle' with an emphatic victory.
