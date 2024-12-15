Michael Johnson Lands Brutal Follow-Up Punches to Seal Devastating KO at UFC Tampa
Michael Johnson isn't stopping anytime soon.
In a career that features wins over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, and Dustin Poirier, the 38-year-old Johnson added yet another KO to his highlight reel with an epic finish at UFC Tampa. There, "The Menace" devastated Ottman Azaitar inside two rounds for his 15th UFC win.
It was a bit of slow build for both men, but Johnson got the job done in emphatic fashion, finding his killshots on the feet and on the ground and extending Azaitar's losing streak to 3.
Round 1
Johnson and Azaitar took their time in the opening round, firing shots here and there, not to much avail. Both fighters seem hesitant to throw, knowing one punch could end it all. Crowd starts to boo as Johnson clinched up with Aziatar against the cage, later separating. Azaitar landed with Johnson returning with a blistering right hand. Johnson clipped Azaitar at the end of the round with Azaitar standing his ground.
Round 2
Azaitar and Johnson exchanged punches in the pocket. Body work from Azaitar, with Johnson returning. Johnson lands a massive right hand as Azaitar is coming forward, winding up on a right hook that puts Azaitar down. Johnson rains down one more punch on the ground for good measure before the referee put a stop to the contest.
Official result: Michael Johnson defeats Ottman Azaitar via TKO in Round 2 (2:03)
