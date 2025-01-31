MMA Knockout

UFC's Sean Strickland has interesting take in response to Bryce Mitchell's Hitler comments

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland took to 'X' to voice his thoughts about Bryce Mitchell's disturbing Hitler remarks.

Zain Bando

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has spoken out about the widely controversial nature of UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell's dismissive comments regarding Hitler's impact on society and actions during World War II.

Strickland Weighs-In On Mitchell's Comments

UFC CEO Dana White has already publicly defamed the #13-ranked featherweight yet still has not suspended him from competition, even after saying the promotion was "disgusted," among other adjectives.

Bryce Mitchell reacts to defeating Kron Gracie at T-Mobile Arena.
Bryce Mitchell reacts to defeating Kron Gracie at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Strickland, meanwhile, has a slightly different angle.

Strickland tweeted Thursday night that Mitchell's viewpoints are skewed because of misinformation that spreads on the Internet.

"Not defending Bryce but, for the last year, we have been watching bloody kids, dead kids, missing limbs being pulled out of rubble from Isreali bombs," Strickland wrote. "We have been being forced fed that Americans are to blame for these. The truth is complex and grey. Hostage, generation's of hate on both sides. We can sit here for hours arguing about cause and who is right and wrong."

"Bryce is a product of being on the internet too much," Strickland continued. "Nothing more Nothingless. I've been at a Trump rally thinking, "Wow this feels like a Hitler speech" it is brain washing. Find a enemy, attack the enemy rally the people around the enemy. There is a reason why he rallied millions of people to do evil acts. Hate and fear is the easiest way to get people to march in the direction you want Bottom line: you don't fix hate with hate. In America or the world. Bryce is a product of the internet."

Whether right or wrong, Strickland, like Mitchell, is entitled to his opinion. An apology like White's at his Power Slap post-fight presser isn't enough to sway public opinion in having grief for Mitchell.

Sean Strickland fights Paulo Costa during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Sean Strickland fights Paulo Costa during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Most agree that Mitchell should be suspended or released. Unfortunately, he won't. His name value is too big for the UFC to take a risk financially, so it isn't willing to do so.

There's a good chance that this incident is Mitchell's legacy, regardless of what he does moving forward in MMA. And that's a sad reality.

