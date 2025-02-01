Ex-Heavyweight title challenger snaps two-fight skid at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
Sergei Pavlovich is back but better than ever? Not really.
Pavlovich Outworks Jairzinho Rozenstruik
It's no secret the Russian destroyer lost some of his aura recently, dropping two fights in a row to Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov. Pavlovich had won six fights in a row but was simply dominated in an interim title fight and what came after it.
UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
We didn't see the Pavlovich of old at UFC Saudi Arabia, the top contender pitted against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, taking a more measured approach to the fight. Patience and precision were Pavlovich's keys to victory.
Both men hesistant to throw at times, Pavlovich did hurt his opponent when he decided to throw, controlling him on the ground after knockdowns.
Pavlovich played it relatively safe on the ground, not doing too much real damage there. The Russian boasted the obvious power advantage, a grizzled veteran in Rozenstruik just getting by to see the distance.
Welcome back to the win column, Sergei Pavlovich.
UFC prospect bests Dagestani standout in Saudi Arabia and calls out Umar Nurmagomedov
Official Result: Sergei Pavlovich defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC's Sean Strickland has interesting take in response to Bryce Mitchell's Hitler comments
• ‘McGregor did it,’ UFC star Alex Pereira calls for Superfight with Boxing champion
• Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312
• Dana White comments on possibility of UFC signing ex-Bellator champion from PFL
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.