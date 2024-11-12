Fan Surprises Mike Tyson Before Jake Paul Fight - "You Robbed Me When I Was a Kid"
Mike Tyson lived a very different life than he is used to now.
A Blast To The Past
With more money than he count, especially after his return to the boxing ring across from Jake Paul this weekend, this wasn't always the way for the former heavyweight champion born in New York.
Growing up in Brooklyn, Tyson's roots weren't found in boxing but in crime first, being arrested close to 40 times by the age of 13.
45 years later, Tyson returns to his old neighborhood and childhood home in Brownsville, finding it in a much better state than when he lived there.
"It lets me know I'm nobody," Tyson said of being inside his childhood home again (via Netflix's Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson. "Sometimes I think I'm somebody but when I come back here, I realize I'm nobody."
Tyson: "I Robbed You?"
Tracing back his steps around the corner to where he was shot at by the police as a teenager, Tyson would run into someone from his troubled past not far from there in a rather wholesome encounter decades later.
"You robbed me when I was 8 years old," a man told Tyson as he was taking a picture with the boxer. "On Amboy and Pitkin."
"I robbed you?" Tyson said in disbelief. "Now he's blaming me for robbing him. N**** got robbed."
It took a while for Tyson to remember after a career full of highlights, but the fan on the other hand never forgot the day he got robbed by the legendary Mike Tyson.
"He robbed me when I was a kid, bro. By the Woolworth's store. You remember Woolworth's?"
"We took pictures in there... I'm sorry," Tyson said as the man brushed it off, saying to not worry about it.
