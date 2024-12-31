MMA Knockout

MMA: 6’8” Goliath Smashes Opponent in Pro Debut

Ed Polo King is one to watch in RIZIN.

Mathew Riddle

RIZIN FF

Professional MMA debuts don't come much better than RIZIN's DECADE event on New Year's Eve.

Such was the case with Japan's Ed Polo King, a 6'8" striker who fought on the main card against 1-3 seasoned RIZIN heavyweight Satoshi Kamiyama. King knocked out Kamiyama with a combination of knees and punches in the opening frame, sending his adversary tumbling to the canvas.

In an interview with Go Yamamoto after the fight, King emphasised that he's too early for world-level and is willing to improve step by step.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News