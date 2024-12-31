MMA: 6’8” Goliath Smashes Opponent in Pro Debut
Ed Polo King is one to watch in RIZIN.
Professional MMA debuts don't come much better than RIZIN's DECADE event on New Year's Eve.
Such was the case with Japan's Ed Polo King, a 6'8" striker who fought on the main card against 1-3 seasoned RIZIN heavyweight Satoshi Kamiyama. King knocked out Kamiyama with a combination of knees and punches in the opening frame, sending his adversary tumbling to the canvas.
In an interview with Go Yamamoto after the fight, King emphasised that he's too early for world-level and is willing to improve step by step.
More MMA Knockout News
- RIZIN 49 LIVE: Suzuki vs. Erbst 2 Results & Updates
- Ranked UFC Knockout Artist Suspended for Anti-Doping Violation
- Ex-UFC Champ Luke Rockhold's Prediction for Prochazka vs. Hill at UFC 311
- UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Details Ambitious 2025 Plan
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Published