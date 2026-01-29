Ex-MMA Champion Shockingly Exits UFC Following Disappointing Octagon Run

Patchy Mix’s time with the UFC has apparently come to an end after the former Bellator star made just two Octagon appearances.

After compiling a 17-1 record in professional MMA, Mix won Bellator’s interim bantamweight title with a brutal first-round knee against Raufeon Stots in the finals of the promotion’s Bantamweight Grand Prix in 2023.

“No Love” unified the Bellator bantamweight belts by submitting Sergio Pettis before making a lone title defense against Magomed Magomedov, and last year the 32-year-old joined the UFC to considerable fanfare after the PFL agreed to release him from his pre-existing Bellator contract.

Patchy Mix Leaves UFC After Going 0-2 In 2025

Mix’s first year with the UFC unfortunately didn’t go as well as he or many fans likely hoped, and his release from the promotion was only revealed when RIZIN announced that the former Bellator titleholder will be fighting Kyoma Akimoto at RIZIN 52 on March 7.

Immediately thrown into the deep end of the UFC’s bantamweight division, Mix dropped a unanimous decision in his promotional debut at UFC 316 against top-ranked contender Mario Baustista, who came into the matchup on a seven-fight win streak.

Patchy Mix (red gloves) fights Jakub Wiklacz (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old welcomed former KSW Bantamweight Champion Jackub Wiklacz to the Octagon at UFC 320 for his sophomore outing, losing via split decision.

"No Love" Previously Fought For RIZIN In 2019

Mix previously competed under the RIZIN banner for a one-off fight in 2019, defeating Yuki Motoya via first-round guillotine choke at RIZIN 20 on New Year’s Eve.

That victory brought Mix’s record to a perfect 13-0 before he suffered his first defeat at the hands of Juan Archuleta in his return to Bellator. “No Love” will be tasked with ending Akimoto’s current four-fight win streak (which includes three-straight finishes) when they pair meet at RIZIN 52, and so far the aforementioned Motoya is the only fighter to defeat Akimoto across 11 professional MMA fights.

Mario Bautista (red gloves) fights Patchy Mix (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Disappointing as Mix’s brief UFC run may have been, fans can still look forward to seeing the former Bellator star try to snap the first losing skid of his career when he fights at Ariake Arena in Koto, Tokyo, Japan on March 6.

RIZIN 52 Fight Card

• Saori Oshima vs. Kate Oyama



• Luiz Gustavo vs. Taisei Sakuraba



• Takaki Soya vs. Tony Laramie



• Viktor Kolesnik vs. Kazuki Aimoto



• Karshyga Dautbek vs. Ryuya Fukada



• Ryo Takagi vs. Shuya Kimura



• Hideo Tokoro vs. Jinnosuke Kashimure



• Kyung Pyo Kim vs. Yusuke Yachi



• Jo Arai vs. Jung Hyun Lee



• Noeru Narita vs. Bo Mi Lee



• Hyoma Akimoto vs. Patchy Mix

