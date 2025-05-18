UFC signs dangerous champion to save UFC 316 main card fight
UFC has signed a major promotional champion to save a huge fight on the UFC 316 main card.
Fans were gutted to see Marlon Vera pull out of his main card appearance opposite Mario Bautista on the June 6 PPV. 'Chito' has the opportunity to gain more fanfare by dispatching the unpopular Bautista.after his tepid win against José Aldo.
However, the fight has arguably been improved by the official introduction of a former PFL-Bellator champion and global pound-for-pound talent.
UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales full card picks & predictions
UFC officially signs Patchy Mix to fight Mario Bautista at UFC 316
It's official, the UFC has signed former Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix to fill in on short notice at UFC 316. Mix will replace Vera on the main card against Bautista.
The news was broken during the UFC Vegas 106 main card on Saturday, May 17. Mix-Bautista was first reported by MagicM on X on May 15.
Mix's signing marks one of, if not the biggest, UFC signings of the year. The promotion has made some big moves recently, such as signing former contender Kyoji Horiguchi and Bellator star Aaron Pico. However, Mix is still young and is the perennial Bellator bantamweight champion.
Mix scored highlights over top fighters Raufeon Stots, Magomed Magomedov, and Sergio Pettis, but was kept on ice by the PFL after the Bellator merger. He wastes no time since being released by the promotion in May, and takes a tough outing against Bautista, who rides a seven-fight winning streak.
Without a doubt, an emphatic win at UFC 316 puts Mix straight into title contention.
