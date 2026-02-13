MMA Fighter Joins "Knockout of the Year" Race With Insane Spinning Wheel Kick KO

Bantamweight MMA fighter Turpal Ali Edilov entered the “KO of the Year” conversation for 2026 with the stunning finish he scored this week at ACA Young Eagles 63.

Following three-straight weeks of events that included back-to-back numbered cards before Mario Bautista submitted Vinicius Oliveira in the first UFC Fight Night of the year last Saturday, the UFC is currently on an off week before the promotion returns to Houston next weekend for a card headlined by Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez.

This week still features plenty of MMA action from around the globe, and Thursday saw ACA development organization ACA Young Eagles hold its second event of the year at Sport Hall Colosseum in Grozny, Chechnya, Russia.

Turpal Ali Edilov Starches Ramzan Dzaurov With Spinning Wheel Kick

Headlined by a middleweight title bout that saw Malik Abdurakhmanov extend his undefeated record to 6-0 when he took a unanimous decision over Shamil Tsakuev, ACA Young Eagles 63 also saw Edilov step into the cage for first appearance of the year opposite his countryman Ramzan Dzaurov.

READ MORE: UFC Champion Called Out for UFC 326 Showdown After Recent Title Fight Demand

Already a six-fight veteran of ACA Young Eagles before his latest fight, Edilov went the distance in his first two outings with the promotion in 2021 and saw his professional MMA record drop to 5-2 when he came up short against fellow bantamweight prospect Chermen Gobaev, who recently brought his own record to 9-0 with a win at ACA 198 last month.

That setback against Gobaev preceded an impressive run of five-straight finishes for Edilov, and the 25-year-old extended that streak this week when he absolutely starched Dzaurov with a beautiful spinning wheel kick during the final minute of the second round (h/t to the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).

Incredibly, the highlight-reel finish was actually the second spinning wheel kick knockout that was scored at ACA Young Eagles 63. Middleweight fighter Abu-Sufyan Zagayev, who was making his professional MMA debut, opened the night with a stunning finish of his own against Artem Ilchuk.

READ MORE: UFC Fighter Reveals Brutal Injury Suffered Just 15 Seconds Into First Career Loss

Edilov improved to 10-2 with his walk-off knockout of Dzaurov later on the card, and he's now stopped six-straight opponents under the ACA Young Eagles banner. Dzaurov fell to 8-9 overall in his return to the promotion after competing at ACA Young Eagles 50 last year, and the 26-year-old now finds himself on a six-fight losing streak that began in 2023.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC Shockingly Cuts Top-Ranked Heavyweight Star After UFC Fight Night Loss

• 10-Year UFC Veteran Included With 3 Fighters Axed From Official UFC Roster

• Pivotal UFC Contender Fight Booked for First UFC Ottawa Card in Nearly 7 Years

• UFC Fight Night Adds Fan-Friendly Bout Featuring Highly-Anticipated UFC Debut

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.