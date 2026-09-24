MMA Fighter Left in Scary Position After Violent Head Kick Knockout

MMA fans were treated to some midweek violence when Inka MMA 61 took place on Wednesday night.

A typically-torrid stretch of the UFC schedule has largely dominated the attention of MMA fans in recent weeks, as the promotion concluded a lengthy road trip last Saturday with UFC 331 in Los Angeles, CA before it finally returns home to Las Vegas this weekend.

This Saturday’s UFC Vegas 121 is far from the most stacked UFC Fight Night the UFC has ever put together, but there’s also plenty of regional MMA action scheduled this week to help sate the appetites of hardcore combat sports fans.

Inka 61 Featured First-Round Finish From UFC Veteran James Llontop

On Wednesday, Peruvian fight promotion Inka MMA held its ninth event of the year when Inka 61 took place at Centro de Convenciones Zentro in Lima, Peru.

The 10-fight card was headlined by a fight for the Inka MMA interim bantamweight belt, which saw Aaron Rodriguez stop the formerly-undefeated Marco Ccanto with strikes in the second round.

UFC veteran also James Llontop snapped a three-fight skid earlier in the night when he finished Ricardo Romero in the opening round, but it was another first-round knockout from earlier on the main card that really stole the show at Inka 61.

After the Inka 61 main card opened with an absolute war between Sebastian Wies and Johsstyn Yucra, things stayed in the flyweight division for the next matchup between Luis Camargo and Enrique Coral.

Luis Camargo Steals the Show with 58-Second KO at Inka 61

Following a lengthy, amatuer career, Camargo turned pro in 2024 and stopped his first two opponents before ending up on the wrong end of a flying knee knockout against Zeus Papadopulos last year.

After rebounding with a unanimous decision against Curi Ichpas in May, the 25-year-old secured the most impressive highlight of his pro career at Inka 61 when he floored Coral with a head kick just 58 seconds into their fight.

There was a scary moment where Coral’s leg was visibly shaking after the referee jumped in to end things, but shortly after that “Pacman” was able to roll to his knees and start recovering from the stunning finish.

Inka MMA Champion Ian Escuza Set to Fight for UFC Contract on DWCS

Inka 61 aired live for MMA fans on UFC Fight Pass, and the promotion also has events scheduled for the remaining three months of the year to close out its 2026 schedule.

The Peruvian promotion will also get plenty of love from the broadcast during Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series next Tuesday, as former featherweight titleholder Ian Escuza is set to put his undefeated record on the line and try to earn a UFC contract when he meets Luca Borando.