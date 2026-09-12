Undefeated UFC Newcomer Thrills Noche UFC Crowd With Savage 36-Second Slam KO

The first finish of this year’s Noche UFC card came just 36 seconds into the second bout of the evening.

Taking place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, this year’s edition of Noche UFC is headlined by a featherweight bout between Jean Silva and Jose Delgado that came together following the withdrawal of former interim UFC titleholder Yair Rodriguez.

The card features two former UFC champions as well as a number of other major names, and the prelim portion of the event included a featherweight fight between UFC newcomers Jessie Rosas and Sean King.

Jessie Rosas vs. Sean King Was Added to Noche UFC on Short Notice

The older brother of UFC bantamweight standout Raul RosasJr., Jessie was originally supposed to make his UFC debut last month against Miles Johns but wasn’t medically cleared by the UFC doctors during fight week.

Instead of facing a longtime UFC veteran in Johns, Rosas got a second chance at his UFC debut when he was booked to face the undefeated King less than two weeks before Noche UFC.

Making their debuts in Glendale 🤩



Sean King vs Jessie Rosas



[ #NocheUFC is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/4q7CJSnyRe — UFC (@ufc) September 12, 2026

A perfect 6-0 in his professional career following a 6-0 run as an amateur fighter, King’s last regional bout saw him stop Dmitre Ivy late in the second round at Fury FC 122 in July.

That result brought King’s finishing streak to three fights, and the 22-year-old entered the cage as a small favorite to get his hand raised when he and Rosas both made their promotional debuts in Arizona.

Sean King Knocks Out Jessie Rosas in 36 Seconds with Vicious Slam

King opened his professional career with a 32-second knockout in April of last year, and the Louisiana-native nearly managed to get things done even in even quicker fashion at Noche UFC.

Lifting Rosas into the air shortly after the fight began, King slammed his opponent to the canvas and quickly jumped in to land some vicious follow-up punches before the referee intervened after just 36 seconds of action.

SLAMMED HIM 😳



Sean King earns a NASTY knockout leading with a crazy slam!



[ #NocheUFC | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/lAA1i9MpY9 — UFC (@ufc) September 12, 2026

The replay of the brutal finish showed that Rosas was likely already out once King brought him to the canvas, and the result snaps a three-fight winning streak for “Tachidito” that began after he suffered his first professional loss in 2024.

King was understandably ecstatic after scoring such an incredible highlight in his UFC debut, and the 22-year-old initially looked like he might try to backflip off the cage before jumping down to continue his celebration.

The echo is deafening 🤯



Sean King introduces himself to the UFC with a statement win at #NocheUFC!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/ci5kVW6h6r — UFC (@ufc) September 12, 2026

Slam knockouts don’t happen all that often in MMA, and the result marked the first finish of Noche UFC after Regina Tarin took a unanimous decision over JJ Aldrich in the night’s opening fight.