MMA fans celebrate as undefeated Paddy Pimblett teammate signs UFC contract
An undefeated MMA fighter that’s long been considered one of the sport’s top prospects is officially set to join his teammate Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.
It’s been a long time coming after he was originally set to fight on Dana White’s Contenders Series last year before withdrawing due to visa issues, but undefeated featherweight Luke Riley has finally secured a UFC deal after a stellar run with top UK MMA promotion Cage Warriors.
The 26-year-old boasts an impressive 11-0 record since turning pro in 2021, and eight of those fights have seen Riley stop his opponent inside the distance with strikes.
Luke Riley Carries 11-0 Record Into The UFC
Riley began his MMA career as an amateur fighter in 2019 when he stopped Andy Nunn in a little over a minute, and in just under a year he managed to compile a 4-0 record that included another stoppage-win in his final amateur bout against Ash McCracken.
The Liverpudlian joined Cage Warriors for his pro debut in 2021 and made an immediate statement with a first-round finish of fellow debutant Kamil Wincenciak, and he made even quicker work of Yuki Angdembe in his sophomore outing.
Riley went 5-0 with all of his wins coming via strikes before proving he could also go the distance with back-to-back decision wins in 2023, and the featherweight closed out the year with one of the wildest fights in Cage Warriors history when he threw down with fellow undefeated prospect Alexander Lööf at Cage Warriors 160.
Two more wins set Riley up for a DWCS opportunity against current UFC fighter Kevin Vallejos last year that unfortunately fell through, but after stopping Tariel Abbarov at Cage Warriors 185 last March the 26-year-old will finally step into the Octagon for his next outing.
MMA Fans Celebrate Long-Awaited Signing
Hardcore MMA fans have been waiting for Riley to finally join the ranks of the UFC, and the news that he’d finally secured a contract generated plenty of reactions across social media.
“Cage warriors fighters do way better than bellator fighters so it’s promising” – @Dev1Poatan
“Absolutely wicked signing: scraps incoming” - @Ihaveopinions54
“I’m excited to see his run to the top” - @LukaDoncicMMA
“They took their time. Can’t wait to see his debut in the ufc” – @FlowzzTbk
Current #7-ranked UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is just one of a few major names that train with Riley at Next Generation MMA Liverpool, and now fans will eagerly await news of who the featherweight will square off with in what will be a highly-anticipated UFC debut.
