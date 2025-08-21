20-year-old UFC star gets first ranked opponent in massive Noche UFC fight
One of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster is officially set for the biggest fight of his MMA career at next month's Noche UFC.
Raul Rosas Jr. famously made history in 2022 when he took a unanimous decision over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White’s Contender Series to win a UFC contract, making him the youngest fighter ever signed to the promotion at just 17 years old.
Now a couple of months shy of his 21st birthday, Rosas Jr. is riding the momentum of a four-fight win streak and has finally been given a chance to break into the UFC bantamweight rankings when he meets Rob Font on September 13.
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Rob Font Added To Noche UFC
Set to take place for a third-straight year following last September’s Noche UFC/UFC 306 event at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV, this year’s edition of Noche UFC will go down at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.
Rosas Jr.’s current four-fight win streak began when he stopped Terrance Mitchell in just 54 seconds at the first Noche UFC in 2023, and it also includes a unanimous decision victory against Aoriqileng that kicked off UFC 306 last year.
After opening 2025 with a win over Vince Morales, the 20-year-old is now set for a major step up in competition at Noche UFC 3 against Font, who has been with the UFC for more than ten years and is currently the promotion’s #8-ranked bantamweight contender.
Font Looks To Halt Hype Train After Back-To-Back Wins
A staple of the UFC’s bantamweight Top 15, Font has shared the Octagon with the likes of former UFC champions Jose Aldo, Cody Garbrandt, and Deiveson Figueiredo, as well as title challengers Marlon Moraes, Marlon Vera, and Cory Sandhagen, who is set to meet reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320.
The 38-year-old previously put together a four-fight win streak that included wins over Moraes and Garbrandt before a difficult 1-4 run from late 2021 to 2023. Font returned to the win column by defeating Kyler Phillips last year before being booked into a matchup with future UFC Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz, and when Cruz withdrew due to injury the American handed Jean Matsumoto the first loss of his professional MMA career.
The matchup with a perennial top contender in Font is a bit of a surprising step up in competition for Rosas Jr. at this stage of his career, but the bout certainly adds plenty of intrigue to a Noche UFC card that currently looks like this:
Noche UFC 3 Fight Card
• Main Event: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
• Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.
• Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos
• Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko
• Jared Gordon vs. Rafa Garcia
• Jesus Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule
• Alice Pereira vs. Montserrat Rendon
• Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva
• Jose Medina vs. Dusko Todorovic
• Zach Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
• Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria
• Quang Le vs. David Martinez
