UFC News: Fan-Favorite Chris Barnett Returns to Fight Top Heavyweight Prospect

Chris "Beast Boy" Barnett is back in action for the first time in two years after a pair of fight withdrawals kept him out of the Octagon. The fan-favorite will make his return to the heavyweight division against Waldo Cortes-Acosta on Oct. 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada, sources told MMA Knockout on Friday. 'X' user NTRD_MMA was the first to report the matchup.
Cortes-Acosta is knocking on the door of the top 15 following three straight wins, one of which was a decision win over former UFC Champion Andrei Arlovski. We last saw the 12-1 prospect at UFC 299 in March, where he derailed undefeated hype train Robelis Despaigne by decision.
Representing the Dominican Republic, "Salsa Boy" Cortes-Acosta looks to make it four in a row after suffering the first and only loss of his pro career to Marcos Rogerio de Lima last year.
"Hate me or love me I’m here to stay and be champion," Cortes-Acosta said of his upcoming fight on 'X'.
Barnett's UFC run has been one wild ride since the American burst onto the scene in 2021. 2-2 in the premier promotion, Barnett has won by TKO twice - once by wheelkick and the other by ground and pound, most recently against Jake Collier at UFC 279 in 2022.
Barnett, 38, was scheduled to face Chase Sherman last year and Mohammed Usman in March but pulled out of both bouts due to injury. By the time "Beast Boy" steps into the Octagon, it will have been 763 days since he last fought, marking the second longest layoff of his professional career.
In a recent interview with Home of Fight's Jake Noecker, Barnett revealed he re-signed with the UFC for four more fights following his last win - the first of which will be against the well-rounded Waldo Cortes-Acosta in due time.
Check out the rest of the UFC Fight Night lineup, which takes place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
- Grant Dawson vs. Rafa García
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Miles Johns
- Niko Price vs. Themba Gorimbo
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Jared Gooden
- Clayton Carpenter vs. Lucas Rocha
