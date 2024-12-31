MMA Knockout

MMA: Undefeated Prospect Delivers Ridiculous Beatdown at RIZIN Decade

Razhabali Shaydullaev gets an emphatic win at RIZIN DECADE.

Mathew Riddle

RIZIN FF

Victories don't come more emphatic than Razhabali Shaydullaev's at RIZIN DECADE on December 31.

Shaydullaev extended his unbeaten record to 12 wins, and extended his RIZIN winning streak to three with a prolonged beatdown of Yuta Kubo on the night's main card. He has yet to see the final bell in his professional career.

Kubo, now 5-2 in MMA, is an accomplished kickboxer with a record of 49-10-2. Despite this, Shaydullaev did his best work on the feet before finishing the fight with thudding ground and pound. The Tajikistani threat put his name on the map with a first-round armbar submission over Bellator veteran Juan Archuleta in September. Now, he caps off 2024 with his most dominant victory.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News