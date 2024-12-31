MMA: Undefeated Prospect Delivers Ridiculous Beatdown at RIZIN Decade
Victories don't come more emphatic than Razhabali Shaydullaev's at RIZIN DECADE on December 31.
Shaydullaev extended his unbeaten record to 12 wins, and extended his RIZIN winning streak to three with a prolonged beatdown of Yuta Kubo on the night's main card. He has yet to see the final bell in his professional career.
Kubo, now 5-2 in MMA, is an accomplished kickboxer with a record of 49-10-2. Despite this, Shaydullaev did his best work on the feet before finishing the fight with thudding ground and pound. The Tajikistani threat put his name on the map with a first-round armbar submission over Bellator veteran Juan Archuleta in September. Now, he caps off 2024 with his most dominant victory.
