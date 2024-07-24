Noche UFC: Top Featherweight Diego Lopes Teases Fight at Massive Sphere Event
It looks as if fan favorite Diego Lopes is close to getting his wish for a fight on “Riyadh Season Noche UFC” at Sphere in Las Vegas.
Rumor Killer on UFC 306 PPV, Massive Fight Planned for the Sphere in Las Vegas
Lopes Teases Fight At Sphere
Originally branded as UFC 306, the UFC’s plans for a massive Sphere event took an unexpected turn when the promotion announced that the second iteration of its Mexican Independence Day-celebrating Noche UFC would be officially sponsored by Riyadh Season.
Lopes has been vocal about wanting to be on the Sphere card since fighting in the co-main event of UFC 303 last month, and recently the 29-year-old took to social media to apparently tease an impending fight announcement for September 14.
UFC 303 was famously meant to feature a featherweight co-main event between Lopes and Brian Ortega before “T-City” requested the fight be changed to lightweight, and after Ortega was forced to withdraw mid-card due to health issues Lopes ended up facing Dan Ige and took a unanimous decision for his fourth-straight win.
Ranked as the UFC’s #12 featherweight contender, any potential matchup for Lopes at Noche UFC would presumably give the 29-year-old a chance to break into the division’s Top 10 and move closer towards a UFC title shot.
“Riyadh Season Noche UFC” already features seven confirmed fights out of the ten that UFC CEO Dana White claims the event will have, so if Lopes is in fact gearing up for a fight on September 14 that would only leave two more slots for a card that still doesn’t have an official main event.
MMA Today: UFC Sphere Wishlist, Jake Paul Calls Out Conor McGregor & More
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC 307 News: Salt Lake City Fight Card Adds Second High-Profile Matchup
• Kamaru Usman Makes Pick for UFC 304, Teases Return: ‘Boogeyman Is on Sabbatical'
• Boxing News: Jake Paul Called Out by Ex-UFC Champ to "Fight Someone Your Own Size"
• MMA News: Jon Jones Can Appeal His Only UFC Loss after Groundbreaking Rule Change
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.