Rumor Killer on UFC 306 PPV, Massive Fight Planned for the Sphere in Las Vegas

🚨 Ariel Helwani denies the rumours of Topuria vs Holloway and O’Malley vs Merab both being on the Sphere card.



He says the current plan for the Sphere is:



O’Malley vs Merab

Alexa Grasso title defense



And the plan for Utah in October is:



Topuria vs Holloway

Pennington vs Peña… pic.twitter.com/pBuPIdRmzQ