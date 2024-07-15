Rumor Killer on UFC 306 PPV, Massive Fight Planned for the Sphere in Las Vegas
Saturday night, word started to go around that the two headlining fights set to top the bill at the UFC 306 MSG Sphere event on Sept. 14 were leaked by the French-Canadian UFC Denver RDS broadcast, including Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title.
Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani credited the broadcast for being partially correct, as the other leak included Ilia Topuria's first featherweight title defense opposite ex-champion Max Holloway, which has a different date in mind.
French-Canadian Broadcast Supposedly Leaks UFC 306 Title Fights For Sphere Debut
UFC News: Conor McGregor Drops Bombshell Update on Date for Michael Chandler Fight
To sum up, Helwani revealed the UFC brass will likely have two title fights during UFC 306. One could be Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 or an entirely different opponent for Grasso if Shevchenko can't make the fight. Helwani did not answer either way.
Where Will Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Take Place?
As per Helwani, the UFC has no immediate plans to headline Topuria in Spain as initially proposed. Therefore, the UFC's unofficial date of Oct. 5 for UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah will have to be the best bet for that fight as of now, along with newly minted women's bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington taking on former champion Julianna Peña.
At press time, none of the fights discussed above have been signed, nor confirmed by the UFC. However, in an interview Monday with Pat McAfee, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the Sphere event will only have 10 fights as opposed to the traditional 12 or 13.
UFC News: Jon Jones Could Face Jail Time for Alleged Assault of Drug Testing Agents
It remains to be seen what additional announcements become official in the coming days or weeks, as Sept. 14 is two months away.
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Huge Contract Update on WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Ahead of SummerSlam 2024
• UFC Free Fight: Khabib Nurmagomedov Trash Talks Conor McGregor with No Commentary
• UFC 304: Belal Muhammad on Who'd Be His First Title Defense with Leon Edwards Win
• 'Worst Signing Ever': UFC Fans Rage as OnlyFans 'TikTok Star' Booked for Major Event
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.