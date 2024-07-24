UFC 307 News: Salt Lake City Fight Card Adds Second High-Profile Matchup
The UFC’s return to Salt Lake City, UT for UFC 307 has officially added another matchup between two of the promotion’s top-ranked contenders.
UFC 307: Aljamain Sterling Meets Unbeaten Movsar Evloev in Huge Title Eliminator
Top Strawweights Meet At UFC 307
Set to take place at Vivint Arena on October 5, UFC 307 recently got its first matchup on the books when it was confirmed that unbeaten contender Movsar Evloev will square off with former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling in a potential featherweight title eliminator.
According to a report from Ag Fight, the card in Salt Lake City has added another important matchup with #6-ranked strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez set to square off with her Brazilian compatriot Iasmin Lucindo.
A contract-winner on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Rodriguez put together an impressive four-fight win streak that included a victory over future title challenger Yan Xiaonan before going 1-3 over her last four bouts.
Currently sitting at #14 in the strawweight rankings, Lucindo dropped her UFC debut to Yazmin Jauregui in 2022 but rebounded from that result with three-straight wins and most recently defeated former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 301.
The matchup at UFC 307 represents a significant step up for Lucindo, as Rodriguez has shared the Octagon with most of the strawweight division’s top names and her most recent loss was a split decision against former champion Jéssica Andrade at UFC 300.
The Sterling vs. Evloev and Rodriguez vs. Lucindo matchups are strong additions to UFC 307, but of course fans will be eagerly waiting for confirmation regarding what title fight the UFC intends to slot in as the main event for the card on October 5.
