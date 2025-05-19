Ex-UFC women's champ moves to 5-0 in boxing with vicious knockout
Few post-UFC careers have been as fruitful as Cristiane Justino's, who secured an emphatic boxing victory over the weekend.
More commonly known by her nickname, 'Cyborg,' Justino is hot on the heels of self-proclaimed 'GWOAT' (Greatest Woman of all Time) boxer Claressa Shields, and she continues to stake her claim with another impressive finish.
Cris Cyborg batters boxing opponent to move to 5-0 as a pro
On May 17, former UFC featherweight champion Cyborg moved to 5-0 as a professional boxer with a second-round demolition at Fight Night 3.
Cyborg squared off against Precious Harris-McCray in a six-round bout, but only needed 5:57 to score a TKO. She clubbed her foe with a solid overhand before finding a standing TKO with a flurry of ill-intended hooks.
Cyborg (28-2 MMA, 5-0 boxing) was one of the most feared women's fighters ever, and has held titles in most major organizations. She was the reigning UFC featherweight champion before opening the door for Amanda Nunes' rise to fame in 2018. After this, Cyborg scored the Bellator MMA featherweight championship, and later the PFL Super Fights featherweight belt.
This is in spite of Cyborg fast approaching 40 years old. With this recent victory, she may have a claim to challenge for one of the women's super welterweight titles, held by fighters Oshae Jones (IBF, IBO), Ema Kozin (WBC, WBO), and Dilara Yucel (WBF).
Already an underrated fighter, Cyborg is on par with Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey. However, a boxing world title would put her a peg above the rest in terms of career achievements. She'd be the first combat athlete to hold undisputed world titles in the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and boxing.
