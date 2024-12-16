ONE Championship Adds Huge MMA Bouts Featuring Ex-Champions to ONE 171: Qatar
ONE Championship has confirmed three more high-profile MMA fights for the promotion’s return to Qatar on February 20.
ONE 171: Qatar Adds Three Former ONE Titleholders
Following a ONE Fight Night 26 card headlined by the return of two-division champion Christian Lee, ONE Championship will fully close out its 2024 schedule with ONE Friday Fights 92: Sitthichai vs. Shadow on December 20.
The promotion’s 2025 calendar was already looking stacked even before the recent announcement of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, and now the ONE 171: Qatar event on February 20 has also added three huge MMA bouts to go along with two previously-announced title fights at the top of the card.
Former KSW champion Roberto Soldić will make his long-awaited return to action for a welterweight matchup with longtime ONE veteran Dagi Arslanaliev in Qatar, and former two-division ONE titleholder Martin Nguyen will also square off with Shamil Gasanov in a featherweight tilt.
The event will also feature a battle between two former ONE bantamweight champions in Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon, who have already met on four different occasions and will finally settle their rivalry at Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena on February 20.
Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks Trilogy Fight Booked for ONE 171: Qatar
The night’s previously-announced co-main event is a strawweight MMA title unification bout between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks after “The Monkey God” lost his belt via disqualification in their second meeting last March, and in the ONE 171 headliner Jonathan Haggerty will defend his bantamweight kickboxing title against Chinese star Rui Wei.
ONE 171: Qatar certainly looks to be a star-studded affair following the latest additions to the card, and fans can also look forward to another pair of huge title fights when ONE Championship kicks off its 2025 schedule on January 10 with ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev on Prime Video.
