UFC Denver: Namajunas vs. Cortez TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds
The UFC kicks off its July schedule with a Fight Night instalment from Denver, CO, featuring an important flyweight bout between No. 6-ranked former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (12-6, 8-5 UFC) and No.11-ranked Tracy Cortez (11-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in a potential flyweight title eliminator.
Namajunas' UFC run has primarily taken place at strawweight, competing against the best the division had to offer, including four combined title fight wins against former champion and newly minted UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) and current strawweight champion Weili Zhang (23-5 MMA, 9-2 UFC).
Since losing the rematch to Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA, 10-5 UFC), Namajunas is just 1-1 in her last two outings, securing a decision win against Amanda Ribas (12-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in March with relative ease.
Meanwhile, Cortez is A DWCS alumnae and has put together a perfect run thus far in the promotion. Despite not competing in 10 months, Cortez holds victories against some of the top prospects in the division and defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC), who had won five out of her last six fights entering the contest.
Cortez has nine decision wins, as the fight with Namajunas is her first five-round offering during her UFC stint thus far.
The card will feature 12 fights and is co-headlined by a battle of veteran welterweight contenders: Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-7 MMA, 11-6 UFC), who is entering his 11th year in the promotion. Ponzinibbio will face Muslim Salikhov (19-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), with the winner potentially looking to stay in the mix entering the second half of 2024.
Below, find out the start times, bout order, updated betting odds and TV info ahead of Saturday night's festivities.
What Time Is UFC Denver And What Are The Updated Betting Odds?
Despite shifts, changes, and late additions, UFC Denver will proceed as scheduled. ESPN and ESPN+ will air the entire card beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, followed by the main card beginning at the traditional pay-per-view start time of 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
Here are the proceedings, with the updated odds included courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Main Event: Rose Namajunas (-230) vs. Tracy Cortez (+190)
• Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio (-192) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+160)
• Drew Dober (-102) vs. Jean Silva (-118)
• Gabriel Bonfim (-345) vs. Ange Lossa (+275)
• Julian Erosa (+190) vs. Christian Rodriguez (-230)
• Abdul Razak Alhassan (-170) vs. Cody Brundage (+142)
Preliminary Card (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Joshua Van (-245) vs. Charles Johnson (+200)
• Jasmine Jasudavicius (-125) vs. Fatima Kline (+105)
• Montel Jackson (-142) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (+120)
• Luana Santos (-380) vs. Mariya Agapova (+300)
• Josh Fremd (-105) vs. Andre Petroski (-115)
• Evan Elder (-410) vs. Darrius Flowers (+320)
