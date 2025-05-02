ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O 2 free live stream results & highlights
ONE Championship returns to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand tonight (May 2) for ONE Fight Night 31.
The main event is a flyweight Muay Thai rematch between Nong-O and Kongthoranee, who earned a contentious split decision when the two men first met in February at ONE Fight Night 28.
The night’s co-main will see Tye Ruotolo attempt to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling title against Dante Leon, who debuted in ONE Championship last year with a submission-win against Bruno Pacci before he also defeated Tommy Langaker in January.
MMA & Muay Thai Showcase At ONE Fight Night 31
Zebastian Kadestam will try to extend his three-fight win streak against Isi Fitikefu immediately before the night’s co-main event, and Lipeng Zhang will also square off with Lucas Gabriel in the card’s only other MMA contest.
The rest of ONE Fight Night 31 is rounded out by four Muay Thai bouts with Jordan Estupinan and Ali Saldoev opening the action before Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada, Saemapetch vs. Abdulla Dayakaev, and a rematch between Nauzet Trujillo and Liam Nolan.
The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
ONE Fight Night 31 Main Card (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: (Muay Thai) Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O 2
• Co-Main Event: Tye Ruotolo vs. Dante Leon – For the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling Championship
• (MMA) Zebastian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu
• (Muay Thai) Nauzet Rujillo vs. Liam Nolan
• (MMA) Zhang Lipeng vs. Lucas Gabriel
• (Muay Thai) Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev
• (Muay Thai) Sean Climaco vs. Akif Guluzada
• (Muay Thai) Jordan Estupinan vs. Ali Saldoev
